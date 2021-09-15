Red Deer Mounties looking for fatal crash witnesses

EDMONTON -

Police want to speak to witnesses of a Tuesday crash in Red Deer in which a 68-year-old pedestrian died.

A truck southbound on 52 Street was turning east onto 48 Street when it struck the woman in a crosswalk.

She died on scene. Police did not release her name but said she was a local resident.

The 83-year-old man driving the truck was arrested for failing to provide a breath sample and remained in custody on Wednesday.

Investigators say witness accounts or dash cam footage from the area between 11:50 a.m. and noon could be of help.