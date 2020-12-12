EDMONTON -- A Red Deer peace officer was taken to hospital after her vehicle was involved in a crash on Saturday.

It happened around noon at 60 Street and 58 Avenue in Red Deer.

Police said an SUV was on 60 Street when it veered into oncoming traffic and hit the peace officer’s vehicle.

The peace officer was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The man driving the SUV fled the scene on foot, and hasn’t been located. He was the only person in the SUV.

The driver is described as white, about 6’ tall, with short black hair in a Mohawk, wearing black pants and a black coat.

Anyone with information about the driver or dashcam video of the crash is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300.