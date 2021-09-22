Red Deer RCMP shooting under investigation by police watchdog

EDMONTON -

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances in which Red Deer Mounties shot someone on Tuesday.

ASIRT confirmed around midnight an officer-involved shooting had caused injury.

Those were the only details released at the time; ASIRT promised an update would be made.

Shortly before the ASIRT statement was issued, Alberta RCMP asked the public to avoid Red Deer's Maxwell Avenue area as the shooting had happened there "earlier this evening."