Red Deer RCMP shooting under police watchdog investigation
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 3:53PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a Mountie opened fire on a Red Deer woman who RCMP say had fled from their officers.
On Aug. 24, police say they located a vehicle near 51 Avenue and 33 Street in Red Deer that had been involved in a criminal flight from police the day before.
Police say "an interaction occurred that led to the officer firing his service pistol."
Officers later found the vehicle abandoned, but arrested a 22-year-old woman who police say was driving the vehicle.
The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate.