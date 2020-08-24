EDMONTON -- Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a Mountie opened fire on a Red Deer woman who RCMP say had fled from their officers.

On Aug. 24, police say they located a vehicle near 51 Avenue and 33 Street in Red Deer that had been involved in a criminal flight from police the day before.

Police say "an interaction occurred that led to the officer firing his service pistol."

Officers later found the vehicle abandoned, but arrested a 22-year-old woman who police say was driving the vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate.