EDMONTON -- The City of Red Deer has delayed recreation and culture programs registration until next year given a rise in active COVID-19 cases and new enhanced public health measures.

Pending no more restrictions, registered programs for the winter session at the city’s recreation centre will be available for viewing in Look n Book on Jan. 6, with registration starting on Jan. 12.

As well, winter recreation and culture programming is delayed until January.

“While planning for recreation and culture programming has been challenging, we have been excited to welcome citizens back to our facilities over the last several months for both registered programs and activity reservations,” said Barb McKee, recreation superintendent.

“Although we don’t know what our operating environment will look like in January, we are working hard to plan flexible programs that will provide an enjoyable experience for citizens in a safe environment.”

Currently, city recreation and culture facilities are open for activity reservations for use of the running and walking tracks, public swimming and skating, lane swimming, private swimming lessons, licensed preschool programs, individual performing art activities, and visual arts activities.

Residents can also reserve for individual sports, exercise, training or equipment use.

For more information is also available at 403-309-8411.