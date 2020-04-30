EDMONTON -- Central Alberta’s largest street performer festival is cancelled.

Centrefest was set to take place between July 24-26 in Red Deer’s downtown. But due to the province’s mass gathering restrictions extending into summer, the committee had to make the difficult decision of cancelling the event.

"The health and safety of our visitors, volunteers, vendors, and performers is of utmost importance, and we honour these rules and regulations as the world continues to heal," the event said on its Facebook page.

Chelsea Bates, co-chair for the Centrefest Committee, said the decision was difficult, but it was clear they must follow the government’s guidelines.

“When they said it might be for the whole summer, we thought we have people flying in and we need to have people booked by now and it’s really hard to manage that all last minute with an event that size," she said.

Centrefest is largely funded through sponsorships from local small businesses, but many small businesses have had to close their doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“A lot of our sponsorship comes from small business and a lot of that small business has been deeply impacted as well," said Bates. “A lot of that funding that we receive through these sponsorships was in jeopardy as well.”

If Alberta Health Services restrictions ease, the committee is looking to have a scaled-down version of the event in the fall, but it has not confirmed any plans yet.

“Many of us in the event world are just waiting to see what happens," Bates said. “I really hope when all of these events are able to make a return that people will appreciate them.”

Westerner Park announced the cancellation of Westerner Days last week. The Calgary Stampede and Edmonton K-Days have also been cancelled.