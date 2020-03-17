RED DEER -- Red Deer transit will be implementing stricter cleaning policies as a state of local emergency was declared Monday.

Red Deer transit buses will be clean using "enhances cleaning" methods to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"A lot of right now is around enhanced cleaning and ensuring the safety of riders and drivers," said Tara Shand, the public information officer for the Emergency Operations Centre in Red Deer. "We are doing our very best to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees as well as our citizens."

The city is also putting up good hygiene notices and social distancing reminders on buses.

"We urge people to heed this direction and respect each other's space even when riding the transit," Shand said.

Currently, there are no plans to stop transit services. Those cancelled were directly a result of K-12 and post-secondary classes being postponed.

There is also no limitation to the number of users allowed on the bus. However, Shand said the city will continue to implement precautions wherever they are needed.

"Even in the coming days, there might be further measures that we take to enhance the safety of our drivers and riders."

The City of Red Deer has indefinitely closed all recreation and culture centres as well as public libraries.