RED DEER -- The provincial government announced that stage two of the relaunch strategy will begin on Friday. Stage two includes the reopening of businesses and services such as libraries, movie theatres, recreation facilities, and pools.

However, city-owned recreation facilities will not be opening on Friday in Red Deer.

“We know Red Deerians are anxious to return to their favourite recreation amenities and resume their usual physical activities,” said Shelley Gagnon, Manager of Recreation, Parks and Culture.

“The opening of amenities is complex, and we are working hard to balance the need to get these facilities open with the need to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

There are multiple tasks the city must complete before facilities open. For example, staff needs to be recalled to work, new policies and procedures need to be developed and implemented, personal protective equipment needs to be ordered and coordinated, and facilities need to be cleaned.

There is no definite date on when recreation facilities will open, but the city said amenities will be phased in as it adjusts to the guidelines and recommendations from Chief Medical Officer of Health.

For more information on Alberta’s relaunch strategy, visit alberta.ca.