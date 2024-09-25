RED DEER
Red Deer

    Rocks thrown from Red Deer pedestrian bridge: RCMP

    Red Deer RCMP office
    Red Deer RCMP have received at least three complaints about rocks being thrown at vehicles from Taylor Pedestrian Bridge.

    In a news release on Wednesday, Mounties said it is likely there have been other cases that have not been reported to police.

    They asked anyone who sees someone throwing rocks to call police immediately.

    "Throwing objects at moving vehicles presents serious safety risks to those operating a motor vehicle. Criminal charges against those throwing the rocks would start at criminal mischief and would become much more serious if a victim was injured," RCMP said. 

    Windsor

