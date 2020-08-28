EDMONTON -- A 23-year-old man is dead after a firearms incident at the O’Chiese First Nation in central Alberta.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP was called about the incident around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance, but died in hospital.

Lyle Bearspaw, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Troy Beaverbones.

Bearspaw was found after a break and enter call at the O’Chiese First Nations Community Centre, where he was arrested. He is also facing charges of break and enter, breach of probation and failure to appear.

An autopsy on Beaverbones took place in Edmonton on Friday.

Bearspaw has been remanded into custody and will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 3.