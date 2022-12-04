Second-degree murder charge laid in Red Deer death
RCMP have charged a man in relation to the death of Brandon Loughlin in Red Deer on Oct. 13.
On Dec. 2, RCMP arrested Tyreece Evans-Goodrunning, 20, of Red Deer and charged him with second-degree murder.
Evans-Goodrunning was remanded in custody and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 5 at the Red Deer provincial court.
Police added that they are not looking for additional suspects in this case.
