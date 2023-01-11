Semis among multiple vehicles involved in Highway 2 crash north of Red Deer
Traffic on Highway 2 north of Red Deer was rerouted for a period of time Tuesday night because of a multi-vehicle collision involving semis.
In a traffic advisory at 10:30 p.m., RCMP did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries in the crash near Township Road 402A. Nor did they say what caused the crash.
Southbound QEII commuters were being redirected to Highway 2A while emergency responders and clean-up crews were on scene.
More to come…
