Shots fired during attempted robbery of central Alberta bar
The Blackfalds Motor Inn (Source: Google Street View)
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 3:13PM MST
EDMONTON -- A man has been charged after a gun was fired during an attempted robbery in Blackfalds over the weekend.
Police were called to the Blackfalds Motor Inn around 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 after receiving a report that a man fired a shot while attempting to rob the bar. Bar patrons held the man until police arrived, RCMP said.
Investigators say the gun went off a second time during a struggle for the gun.
No one was injured as a result of either shot.
Ryan Allan Bell, 27, of Red Deer is facing 14 charges, including discharging a gun while being reckless, careless use of a gun and using a gun in the commission of an offence.
He is in custody and will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 7.