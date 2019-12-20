EDMONTON -- A Red Deer man is facing a number of charges after RCMP seized a commercial amount of stolen diesel as well as a variety of other stolen property.

Police received a complaint about a stolen fuel card from a company truck on Nov. 13. The card was used that day to buy 1,500 litres of diesel. Investigators were able to identify the thief from surveillance video.

On Nov. 14, police responded to a complaint about a strong odour of diesel from a residential yard and detached garage. The thief was found at the home and arrested for possession of stolen diesel.

A hydro-vac company was hired to clean up the diesel.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on Nov. 15 and found stolen property, including stolen identification, outboard motors stolen from a sports shop and a fermenter from a brewery. Illegal drugs were also found in the home. A warrant was issued for the thief’s arrest.

On Dec. 11, the thief was arrested in a stolen truck at his home. After the arrest, police found a 45-gallon drum of dyed gas in his heated garage. The drum was hooked up to a battery, pump and hose. Red Deer Emergency Services were called in to manage the situation.

On Dec. 12 when crews arrived to remove the gas, police seized more stolen property, including three self-contained breathing apparatuses, two chain saws and other tools believed to be stolen from various oilfield businesses.

Adam Wade Bogusky, 35, is facing the following charges:

Related to Nov. 14 theft: possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of theft of credit card

Related to Nov. 15 search warrant: 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in stolen property, two counts of illegal possession of government documents and one charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Related to an unrelated Nov. 30 incident: one charge of uttering counterfeit money

Related to the Dec. 11 arrest and subsequent search: possession of stolen property, fraudulent concealment and other additional charges.

Bogusky has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Jan. 9.