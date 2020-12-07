RED DEER, ALTA. -- A trial date is to be set today for a man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta.

Deng Mabiour, who is 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer in August.

Mabiour has indicated that he wants to act as his own lawyer, doesn't trust the justice system and wants the trial to go ahead as soon as possible.

Mabiour has had a number of unusual interactions with the court since his arrest, and a judge ordered a psychiatric examination to determine if the accused understood the charges against him.

A psychiatrist found Mabiour fit to stand trial, despite his behaviour in court.

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while he was working at the clinic on Aug. 10 and died later in hospital.

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although police have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

Mabiour is also charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 7, 2020.