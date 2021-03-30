RED DEER -- Red Deer RCMP arrested a man after reports of suspicious criminal activity at a Normandeau area home.

The Red Deer RCMP has been tackling nuisance properties in Red Deer through a collaboration between the RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs.

On March 25, the CRT executed a search warrant at a home in Normandeau after receiving multiple complaints about suspicious criminal activity occurring at the home.

As a result, 34 year old Jonathan Stalwick is facing four criminal charges including possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of identity documents, and breach of release conditions.

Stalwick has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on April 1, 2021.

“The Red Deer RCMP thanks the neighbourhood residents for their patience during this enforcement action, as well as for their steadfast reporting to the RCMP and SCAN on the activities taking place at the property,” said the RCMP in a press release.

Red Deer RCMP encourages residents to always report suspicious behaviour to the Red Deer RCMP by calling 403-343-5575 or reporting it online.