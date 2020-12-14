Advertisement
Sylvan Lake asks residents to reduce water use after infrastructure break
Published Monday, December 14, 2020 5:15PM MST
EDMONTON -- The Town of Sylvan Lake is asking residents to use less water after a break in its system Monday.
It suggests residents take shorter showers or only shower when necessary, reduce toilet flushing, and not run faucets needlessly.
Crews are working to repair the infrastructure, the town said.
The restrictions are in place until further notice.