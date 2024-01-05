Teen dead in multi-vehicle crash near Rocky Mountain House

A 17-year-old is dead following a multi-vehicle collision about 30 kilometres west of Sylvan Lake, about halfway to Rocky Mountain House, on Highway 11.

RCMP in Rocky Mountain House reported Friday evening they received a call about the collision on Highway 11 at Range Road 45.

They say investigators found a dead person inside one of the four vehicles involved in the crash, later identified as a 17-year-old from Clearwater County. RCMP did not provide the dead person's gender.

Occupants in the other three vehicles suffered minimal injuries, RCMP said.

Highway 11 was blocked for several hours while officers investigated and has since been cleared.

Mounties say although it's early in their investigation, they believe the dead teen's vehicle struck an oncoming semi and that the two other vehicles then hit the semi as it lost control.

They say heavy fog and icy conditions are likely factors in the collision.