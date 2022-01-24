Teenager seriously injured in Sylvan Lake assault: RCMP

Two 15-year-old boys are accused of assaulting another teenager outside a Sylvan Lake business on Jan. 20.

The male victim sustained significant injuries during the noon-hour assault, according to Sylvan Lake RCMP, and was treated at an area hospital.

Mounties received a complaint about the incident from a concerned citizen and during their investigation, obtained a video of the assault.

The two 15-year-olds, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were charged with assault causing bodily harm. They have both been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial youth court on Mar. 24.