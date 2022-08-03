Tips wanted to find Ponoka shooting suspect

A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Ponoka is at large, RCMP say.

Ryken Rairdan is charged with aggravated assault and firearms offences.

The shooting on July 19 in the 5500 block of 50 Street was reported around 5:30 p.m.

Mounties say they obtained a warrant for Rairdan after being unable to find him.

He is considered armed and dangerous; the public was advised not to approach him but to call 911 or Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4471.

Rairdan is 5'9" tall, has a slim build, light complexion, brown hair and green eyes. As well, he has a cursive tattoo on his right hand and a diamond tattoo on his right forearm.