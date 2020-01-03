EDMONTON -- Police in Red Deer executed 121 warrants and arrested 39 people last week during a four-day warrant round-up.

A total of 163 charges were cleared as a result, and three stolen vehicles were recovered.

"Warrant round-ups are a tool that we continue to use because they are effective. As a part of Project Pinpoint, the Red Deer RCMP’s targeted crime reduction strategy, we use round-ups to let our repeat offenders know that if they continue to commit crimes, we will catch them," said Sgt. Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP.

The round-up was executed by the Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team, as well as the General Investigation Section, general duty officers, and support from municipal staff.