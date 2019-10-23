RED DEER - The City of Red Deer has released it's plan for spending in 2020.

The city's capital budget is heavily focused on infrastructure. Of the $180 million plan, 67 per cent is going towards building maintenance, enhancements and upgrades. The rest of budget is being split between current growth (28 per cent), future growth (three per cent) and amenities (two per cent).

"We wish that we could be doing more in terms of investment for our community, however I think it's important to stipulate this really is a core maintenance and asset replacement budget," said Mayor Tara Veer.

"This budget very much highlights looking after the current infrastructure that we have so we can continue to provide the core services that residents expect," said Red Deer City Manager Allan Seabrooke.

There are one 180 projects being addressed by the budget, but the largest capital projects are Northland Drive (Taylor Drive to Gaetz Avenue), paved roadway network management, water utility infrastructure, a multimodal transportation plan, enterprise business application and the G.H. Dawe Centre enhancements.

These projects are being funded by a number of ways including grants, reserves, developer/customer contribution and debt.

The cities debt limit is set by the Government of Alberta at a rate of 1.5 times the annual revenue. This limit is projected to be over $533 million by the end of 2019. With the proposed budget, the city will have used up to 61 per cent of that to date.

The city has also released it's 10 year plan, taking Red Deer into 2029. Some items were removed from the list such as a new aquatic centre.

"The aquatic centre as it was proposed is one of the single most if not single most high cost infrastructure that existed within the capital plan," said Veer. "Our hope would be in the future the economy would improve and that we can certainly revisit that, but certainly it is a consequence of the economic reality thats facing the province."

The city is still planning at looking at sites for the development in 2020, this along with an update on the cost will be considered in 2021 budget process.

Another item removed from the 10 year plan was a north side RCMP detachment.

"Council has been and will continue to invest in public safety as our number one priority but certainly that North Detachment, the bricks and mortar are not necessary because we're not seeing the residential growth in the north east," said Veer.

The mayor added this item could be revisited if growth was seen on that side of the city.

The city is now asking for feedback on both the 2020 budget and the 10 year plan. Copies of the budget can be found at City Hall, COllicut Centre, Recreation Centre, Red Deer Public Libraries and online. Feedback will be accepted until November 13. The budget review will then take place on November 18.