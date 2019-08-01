The man accused of setting fire to more than a dozen vehicles in the Whyte Avenue area in April has admitted to all the charges against him.

On Thursday morning, Malice Sutton, 23, pleaded guilty to arson without regard for human life, possessing a single explosive device, assault with a weapon, and arson causing damage to several motor vehicles.

On April 12, Sutton was captured on camera by several bystanders pouring fuel on multiple vehicles and setting them on fire.

He was subdued by two men in a coffee shop, and arrested by police and charged. One of the men has since come to be known as "Hawaiian shirt guy".

Sutton later told police that he had been homeless and unemployed for months.

He contemplated suicide, but after drinking a substantial amount of vodka, decided to damage property instead.

Court heard he made several Molotov cocktails behind a Whyte Avenue business. He threw one at a vehicle, and then went on a spree with the gas can and lighter.

Thirteen vehicles were damaged that night.

Sentencing for Sutton is expected to take place in three months.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg