RED DEER
Red Deer

    • Woman dead after collision with stolen vehicle north of Red Deer; man charged with weapons offences

    Alberta RCMP
    A woman is dead and two other people were hospitalized following a head-on highway collision north of Red Deer, RCMP said Wednesday in a media release.

    The 74-year-old Lacombe woman who died was driving southbound by herself in a Ford Focus when she crossed the centre line of the highway and collided with a Lincoln MKZ.

    The 44-year-old man driving the Lincoln, which was reported stolen on Thursday in a Red Deer carjacking, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, three weapons offences and possession of a controlled substance, RCMP said in a media release on Wednesday.

    The Red Deer man and his female passenger were taken to hospital with with non-life-threatening injuries.

    RCMP said they also found a loaded SKS rifle in the ditch that had been discarded by the Lincoln driver.

    The passenger was released without charges.

