Woman stabbed in confrontation at grocery store

RCMP are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a Red Deer grocery store on Friday.

At 12:20 p.m., police were called to the Real Canadian SuperStore on 51 Avenue.

A 23-year-old woman had a confrontation with another woman in an aisle of the store, according to police.

"At one point the suspect lunges at the victim and stabs her in the neck with an unidentified object," said RCMP in a news release.

The 23-year-old was sent to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are looking for a woman with a light complexion and light brown hair who was wearing a black jacket, black pants, white boots and a white hoodie. She was also seen with a man while in the store, added RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.