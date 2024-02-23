Worker hospitalized after exposure at Red Deer County oil-and-gas site

Two people who were exposed to a substance at an oil-and-gas site in Red Deer County on Tuesday needed to be hospitalized, officials say.

One of the two, a man in his 20s, was taken by STARS from the Blackfalds area to Edmonton's University of Alberta hospital in serious condition.

"It is always tragic when workers are hurt on the job," the Occupational Health and Safety department said in a statement on Thursday confirming the incident was being investigated.

No other details were provided.