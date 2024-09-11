Yellowknife RCMP arrest man wanted in 'random' July shooting in Edmonton

A 19-year-old man has been charged with what police called a "completely random" shooting in central Edmonton.

On July 14, around 4 a.m., police said a person in a vehicle was revving their engine loudly near 109A Avenue and 110 Street.

An 18-year-old woman reportedly came out onto the balcony of an apartment to ask the person to be quiet.

Police said a man, who was being picked up by the driver, approached the vehicle and started arguing with the woman before firing a single shot at her.

The man then got in the vehicle and they left. The woman, who did not know the man or the driver, was not physically hurt.

The suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man, was identified by the Edmonton Police Service Firearms Investigation Unit and a Canada-wide warrant was issued.

He was arrested by RCMP in Yellowknife on Aug. 29. Mounties said a search of the home where he was found yielded three guns and evidence of drug trafficking.

The man is facing several gun-related charges including discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

"This shooting is a prime example of the gun violence in our city that our units are prioritizing," said EPS Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart in a Wednesday press release.

"We do not take these public occurrences lightly and will not stop at city limits to apprehend those responsible for gun violence in our city."