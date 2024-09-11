RED DEER
Red Deer

    • Yellowknife RCMP arrest man wanted in 'random' July shooting in Edmonton

    A handgun Edmonton police believe was used to shoot at a woman during a random shooting in central Edmonton on July 14, 2024. (Supplied) A handgun Edmonton police believe was used to shoot at a woman during a random shooting in central Edmonton on July 14, 2024. (Supplied)
    Share

    A 19-year-old man has been charged with what police called a "completely random" shooting in central Edmonton.

    On July 14, around 4 a.m., police said a person in a vehicle was revving their engine loudly near 109A Avenue and 110 Street.

    An 18-year-old woman reportedly came out onto the balcony of an apartment to ask the person to be quiet.

    Police said a man, who was being picked up by the driver, approached the vehicle and started arguing with the woman before firing a single shot at her.

    The man then got in the vehicle and they left. The woman, who did not know the man or the driver, was not physically hurt.

    The suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man, was identified by the Edmonton Police Service Firearms Investigation Unit and a Canada-wide warrant was issued.

    He was arrested by RCMP in Yellowknife on Aug. 29. Mounties said a search of the home where he was found yielded three guns and evidence of drug trafficking.

    The man is facing several gun-related charges including discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

    "This shooting is a prime example of the gun violence in our city that our units are prioritizing," said EPS Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart in a Wednesday press release.

    "We do not take these public occurrences lightly and will not stop at city limits to apprehend those responsible for gun violence in our city."

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News