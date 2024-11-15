Red panda cubs make Edmonton debut at Valley Zoo

The Edmonton Valley Zoo is debuting two red panda cubs named after the mischievous twin wizards in the "Harry Potter" series.

Laura Castor, an animal care supervisor with the zoo, says Fred and George are ready to venture out in front of the public.

She says the cubs are named after the Weasley twins in the novels by J.K. Rowling, because they also have red hair.

First-time mom Kiki gave birth to the cubs about four months ago.

Castor says the cubs required close care during the first several months and are now starting to eat bamboo.

Castor says red pandas are an endangered species, with 2,500 remaining in Asian countries, including India, Nepal and China.

She says red pandas were discovered in 1825, years before black-and-white pandas.

An endangered four-month-old red panda cub climbs a limb as it's mom eats bamboo in their new surroundings at the zoo in Edmonton, on Friday November 15, 2024. (Jason Franson)"They have such a unique, collection of physical attributes and evolutionary history," Castor said Friday.

For example, she said, they have the hips of a bear, physical markings of a raccoon and can retract their claws like a feline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024