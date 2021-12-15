Redwater homeowner hides in bathroom after man threatens to burn his home down

A man threatened to burn down a house with the homeowner inside in Redwater last week, police said.

On Dec. 8, police arrested 60-year-old Andrew Ricket of Redwater outside of the home, while the homeowner hid in the bathroom. Officers said they could smell a “strong odour” they believed was propane.

Police removed the propane tank and evacuated the homeowner from the residence.

Neither of the two people sustained any serious injuries as a result of the incident, RCMP said.

Ricket has been charged with:

Two counts of uttering threats

Attempted arson with disregard for human life

Assault with a weapon

Ricket is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court on Jan. 6.