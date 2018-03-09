Redwater RCMP have arrested a man they believe is connected to a rash of thefts and arson on oil fields in the area.

Kenneth Douglas McLean is already facing seven charges for an incident that happened in October 21, 2017, when he allegedly drove a quad stolen from Fort Saskatchewan and caused mischief and damage to an oil field vehicle.

Police now believe the Redwater man is responsible for 10 other incidents that took place at several oil field sites in the area between September and October 2017.

McLean is accused of deliberately setting two vehicles and an outhouse on fire. McLean allegedly stole copper wire and $50,000 worth of property from the sites.

RCMP said McLean allegedly put lives in danger by damaging equipment.

“These alleged incidents could have caused serious injury to employees or persons in the vicinity of these sites if not detected,” said Cpl. Mark Joy. “Thankfully no one was injured and the suspect is now remanded into custody.”

McLean faces 20 new charges, including arson, theft and mischief.

He is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on June 7, 2018.