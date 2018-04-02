Friends and neighbours of the 25-year-old man found dead in a truck near Redwater Saturday morning have identified him as Gunner Christie.

The 25-year-old was found by a passerby inside a truck in the area of Range Road 234 and Township Road 580 around 6:15 a.m., RCMP said.

“A citizen driving on Range Road 234 discovered a truck in the ditch,” Cpl. Laurel Scott told CTV News. “Inside that truck was a male … It appeared he was seriously injured.”

The passerby tried to help the victim, but was unsuccessful. Christie, who lived nearby, was pronounced dead on scene after emergency services arrived.

RCMP deemed his death suspicious, and their major crimes unit is investigating.

The news of Christie’s death has shaken the community.

“We’ve been here 10 years and we’ve never had anything like this happen,” resident Steve Coughlan said. “It really hits close to home. It was an individual that my son went to school with.”

Christie’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

With files from Bill Fortier