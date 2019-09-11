

CTV News Edmonton





The Alberta government has launched an investigation into reports that a refrigeration trailer was used to store bodies near Edmonton’s medical examiner office.

A video also purported to show a funeral home employee hauling a body bag off the refrigeration truck in a rough manner.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said he was “very disturbed” by the report.

“All Albertans, living or deceased, have the right to be treated with dignity and any disrespect for the deceased or their loved ones is not reflective of our values,” Schweitzer said.

The Justice Department is now investigating the incident. Schweitzer said the Chief Medical Examiner has vowed to take additional steps to “ensure that the deceased are treated with the respect they deserve.”

The Alberta NDP is calling on the province to apologize to the families of the deceased.

The white refrigeration trailer remained parked outside of the medical examiner office Wednesday.

With files from The Canadian Press.