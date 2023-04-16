Regimental funeral for Strathcona County RCMP officer to be held on Thursday

The Alberta RCMP officer who died in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest Thursday, April 20.

Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami, 32, struck a concrete barrier on Township Road 540, just east of the North Saskatchewan River in Strathcona County, around 2 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

He died on scene.

RCMP said last Monday Const. Dhami was on his way to a noise complaint, and on Sunday explained he was needed for backup.

"It's with a heavy heart that I would like to take this opportunity today to clarify that on April 10, 2023, Const. Dhami responded to an urgent request to assist a fellow officer who needed backup as they attempted to effect arrest," said Strathcona County RCMP Officer in Charge Supt. Dale Kendall.

"True to his character, when a fellow officer called for backup in securing two arrests, Const. Dhami responded immediately, tragically losing his life in the line of duty.

"When a fellow officer called for help, Const. Dhami answered the call without hesitation," she added.

The crash remains under investigation and the RCMP did not have more details about it on Sunday.

"Being the nature of what it is, we don't know what we'll be able to provide in the future. At this point in that, that's what we were able to, and so we can't say for sure if we will provide an update or not," RCMP Sgt. Deanna Fontaine said.

REGIMENTAL FUNERAL

Const. Dhami's funeral will be held at Millenium Place in Sherwood Park at 11:30 a.m.

A procession is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will follow this route:

Start at Bethel Lutheran Church

Head north Bethel Way

West on Lakeland Drive

North on Premier Way

Arrive at Millenium Place

Access to the funeral will be restricted to invited family members, first responders and friends, RCMP said.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the procession and watch the funeral online.

More information about the route and traffic disruption will be posted on the RCMP's social media accounts.