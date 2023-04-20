Regimental funeral to be held Thursday for Alberta RCMP officer
A regimental funeral will be held on Thursday for Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami.
Dhami was killed in the line of duty around 2 a.m. on Monday, April 10, when the RCMP cruiser he was driving struck a concrete barrier on Township Road 540, just east of the North Saskatchewan River in Strathcona County.
Police said Dhami was responding to call for backup when the crash happened.
Procession route for the funeral of Const. Dhami on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton)
The funeral procession will begin at 10 a.m. MT at Bethel Lutheran Church in Sherwood Park, with members of the RCMP marching north from the church along Bethel Way, west on Lakeland Drive, and north on Premier Way to Millenium Place. Road closures will be in place on the procession route starting at 7 a.m.
Normal traffic will resume around 12 p.m., with some exceptions in the area of Millenium Place.
The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Millenium Place.
Due to the large number of mourners, access to Millenium Place will be restricted to invited family members, friends, and first responders.
Members of the public are invited to line the funeral procession route to pay their respects.
The Strathcona County Community Centre's Agora will also be open to members of the public between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to watch a video feed of the funeral service.
As Const. Dhami was a big supporter of the Meals on Wheels program, the RCMP are asking members of the public to support their local Meals on Wheels program in lieu of flowers or other donations.
The public can also send messages of condolences to the RCMP by email.
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will stream the procession and funeral online.
Regimental funeral to be held Thursday for Alberta RCMP officer
