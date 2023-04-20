Regimental funeral to be held Thursday for Alberta RCMP officer

Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami (Credit: RCMP) Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami (Credit: RCMP)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep

Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

  • Vape flavour ban will shutter 400 stores: Vaping Shops Alliance

    A group of vaping shops says the abolition in three months of the right to market flavours for vaping products, as announced Wednesday by the Quebec government, will lead to the closure of 400 vaping shops in Quebec. Quebec Vaping Shops Alliance spokesperson David Lévesque said his industry represents more than $300 million in economic benefits and that the 400 independent shops employ more than 2,200 people.

  • Police investigating deadly shooting of Laval man

    Laval police (SPL) officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Chomedey district. Police received a call shortly after 7 a.m. about gunshots on Havre Street near 83rd Avenue, just off the shores of the Riviere des Prairies.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island