Registered Nursing pilot program now available in Wainwright, Alta.
A partnership with the University of Calgary means Wainwright nursing students will no longer have to relocate to earn a degree.
The Rural Registered Nursing Degree Program is a pilot project to expand Alberta’s healthcare capacity in east-central Alberta. The University of Calgary will provide program delivery for the four-year bachelor of nursing degree, with Alberta Health Services providing classroom space and hands-on training at Wainwright Health Centre.
“We are thrilled to partner with AHS and the Wainwright community on this initiative to develop and enhance our rural nursing workforce,” nursing dean at the University of Calgary Sandra Davidson said in a release.
“That reduces geographic barriers to nursing education for potential students who reside outside main centres. We started a pilot program in Wainwright, but we hope to expand this option to other rural communities in coming years.”
A pilot cohort of eight students started the program earlier this month. The program’s first year will be a hybrid of online learning and virtual course delivery with in-person instructors connecting with students via video. Subsequent years will also include clinical and hands-on classes and labs.
Applications are now open for students to begin the 2022-23 school year.
Wainwright is about two hours southeast of Edmonton.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Court dismisses Ottawa's appeals of Indigenous kids rulings
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Court dismisses Ottawa's appeals of Indigenous kids rulings
The Federal Court has dismissed Ottawa's attempts to appeal a pair of rulings about providing services and compensation to First Nations children.
Ontario recommends people aged 18 to 24 take Pfizer over Moderna
An increase in cases of a rare heart condition in young adults who have received the COVID-19 Moderna vaccines has prompted Ontario to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech shots for those aged 18 to 24.
'It's a problem': As society reopens, many still suffering from pandemic anxiety
Even though more than 80 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated and many businesses and schools have reopened across the country, the anxiety many people have experienced during the pandemic doesn’t appear to be abating.
'We need to mobilize now': Canadian Medical Association calls for supports in Alta. and Sask.
The president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is the latest to call for action from provincial and federal governments to restore the health-care systems in Alberta and Saskatchewan which are crumbling under the weight of a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients.
Canadians should start their holiday shopping early amid supply chain woes: experts
Experts are advising Canadians to plan ahead and start their holiday shopping early if they don't want to be disappointed amid ongoing global supply chain issues and shortages affecting various sectors.
The workers who keep global supply chains moving are warning of a 'system collapse'
Seafarers, truck drivers and airline workers have endured quarantines, travel restrictions and complex COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements to keep stretched supply chains moving during the pandemic.
RCMP union responds to Fairy Creek decision, says officers 'embodied the thin blue line'
National Police Federation president Brian Sauvé doubled down on the 'thin blue line' imagery in a statement on the court’s decision Wednesday, saying Mounties at Fairy Creek 'have embodied the thin blue line between order and chaos.'
All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
Unvaccinated Conservative MPs should 'stay home' from Parliament: Bloc leader
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says the next session of Parliament should happen in person with any members who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 staying home.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in connection with human trafficking
Calgary police say a 28-year-old man is facing six charges in connection with an investigation into human trafficking.
-
Conservative candidate to request Liberal win be set aside in Calgary Skyview
Lawyers for a Conservative candidate will ask the court to set aside the result of last week's federal election in the riding of Calgary Skyview while officials investigate allegations another candidate removed her campaign literature from a doorstep and left a flyer with an incorrect polling address.
-
'We need to mobilize now': Canadian Medical Association calls for supports in Alta. and Sask.
The president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is the latest to call for action from provincial and federal governments to restore the health-care systems in Alberta and Saskatchewan which are crumbling under the weight of a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Saskatoon mayor, city council to ask province to limit gathering sizes in city
The city's top doctor says a limit on gathering sizes in the Saskatoon area would help "prevent acute care system collapse."
-
Sask. COVID-19 'onslaught' forces some hospitals to close ERs
Hospitalizations and admissions to ICU due to COVID-19 have nearly tripled over the last month, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
-
Sask. doctors, nurses say current COVID-19 restrictions 'not enough'
The Saskatchewan Medical Association and the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses are demanding stronger action to blunt the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Regina
-
Sask. launches proof of COVID-19 vaccination apps
The Saskatchewan government has launched two mobile apps for residents to provide and verify proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.
-
LIVE @ 2: Sask. health minister gives COVID-19 update
Saskatchewan residents will be able to tune into the first COVID-19 update in several weeks on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Sask. COVID-19 'onslaught' forces some hospitals to close ERs
Hospitalizations and admissions to ICU due to COVID-19 have nearly tripled over the last month, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to take 'cautious approach' in final phase of reopening; mandates vaccines for health-care workers
Nova Scotia says it will move into the final phase of its reopening plan on Oct. 4 as planned but will proceed using a "cautious approach."
-
A 'horrible ending': N.S. man who laid hours in his driveway waiting for ambulance dies in hospital weeks later
An 86-year-old man who laid in his driveway for hours while waiting for an ambulance earlier this summer, has died after never leaving hospital.
-
Nova Scotia reports 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active count rises to 224
Nova Scotia is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Wednesday as the active case count rises to 224.
Vancouver
-
Overnight parking permits to be required everywhere in Vancouver if council approves climate-based plan
Drivers may soon be paying more in Vancouver, if recommendations outlined in a report being brought to council next week are accepted.
-
July was B.C.'s 2nd-deadliest month on record for illicit drug overdoses: coroner's data
More than 1,200 people have died of illicit drug overdose in British Columbia this year, the province's chief coroner said Wednesday.
-
Burnaby house fire: At least 2 hurt in late-night blaze
Two people are in hospital after a large house fire in Burnaby that led to an intense rescue effort Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Female hunter missing since Monday near Onaping has been found
A female hunter missing since Monday has been found, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Wednesday.
-
Up to 40 unvaccinated staff at North Bay hospital could lose their jobs
A total of 40 staff at the North Bay Regional Health Centre are unvaccinated, the hospital says, and could face dismissal.
-
Greater Sudbury police officer charged with trespassing in Espanola
An officer with the Greater Sudbury Police Service has been charged with trespassing in connection with a Sept. 26 incident in Espanola.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba records 114 new COVID-19 cases, including 77 unvaccinated
Manitoba topped 100 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Court dismisses Ottawa's appeals of Indigenous kids rulings
The Federal Court has dismissed Ottawa's attempts to appeal a pair of rulings about providing services and compensation to First Nations children.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg woman charged in connection with Point Douglas warehouse fire
One person has been charged after a vacant warehouse in Point Douglas went up in flames Tuesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP union responds to Fairy Creek decision, says officers 'embodied the thin blue line'
National Police Federation president Brian Sauvé doubled down on the 'thin blue line' imagery in a statement on the court’s decision Wednesday, saying Mounties at Fairy Creek 'have embodied the thin blue line between order and chaos.'
-
BC Hydro power outage delays BC Ferries sailing
More than 2,500 people are without power on Vancouver Island early Wednesday afternoon, and the outage affected operations at the BC Ferries Swartz Bay Terminal.
-
VIFF documentary dives into endangered southern resident orcas' race for survival
The riveting heartbreak of an endangered orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1,500 kilometres in B.C. waters in July 2018 captured the world's attention.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over Moderna for people 18 to 24 effective immediately
The Ontario government is now recommending that people between the ages of 18 and 24 receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of Moderna due to an observed increase of myocarditis cases.
-
Ontario announces school curriculum changes to mandate Indigenous learning in Grades 1 to 3
The Ontario government announced changes to the school curriculum, committing to strengthening Indigenous learning in Grades 1 to 3 in the next two years, including an introduction to the residential school system.
-
Ontario reports another 495 cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 495 more cases of COVID-19 and another eight deaths related to the disease.
Montreal
-
Calls for Quebec premier to apologize after Liberal Greg Kelley gets scolding for comments about Joyce Echaquan's death
Quebec Liberal MNA Greg Kelley was reprimanded Wednesday by party leader Dominique Anglade for conflating the secularism law with the death of Joyce Echaquan.
-
Man arrested after mother of five from Saint-Donat, Que. killed in suspected femicide
Police say the man arrested in connection with the death of 32-year-old Andréanne Ouellet was known to her.
-
High-profile Montreal realtor to be fined $20,000 for breaching real estate code
Weeks after selling the Outremont mansion of Quebec Premier François Legault, one of Montreal’s highest-profile realtors agreed to pay a $20,000 fine for breaching the real estate ethics code.
London
-
Arson charges laid in suspicious Waterloo Street fire
London police have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a fire that damaged two homes on Waterloo Street last week.
-
One new death, 13 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London as rates flatten
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday, as the first school closure due to an outbreak took effect.
-
Rural program aims to cut through vaccine hesitancy
A Goderich-based health care research team trying to combat vaccine hesitancy by coordinating chats between those who have had the shot and those who haven’t.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Waterloo Region recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday's update, with more than a third of the new infections among youth.
-
Police continue searching for suspects in death of 18-year-old
Waterloo regional police say they are still searching for suspects in the death of an 18-year-old college student last week.
-
Fireworks shot at crowd, beer bottle injuries during homecoming gatherings: Guelph police
Guelph police have released new details surrounding their response to the gatherings in the city during homecoming weekend, like how it cost well over $30,000 in additional officer deployment.