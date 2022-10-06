Regulator won't review decision to reject proposed feedlot near popular Alberta lake
An Alberta regulator has turned down a request to review its decision rejecting a proposed cattle feedlot near a popular recreational lake.
The Natural Resources Conservation Board said in a ruling released Thursday that there's no reason to revisit the August decision, which denied a permit for the 4,000-head feedlot near Pigeon Lake, about 100 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
"The board finds that the approval officer adequately dealt with all issues raised in the applicant’s filed request for review and that the issues raised are of little merit," the letter says.
Greg Thalen of G&S Cattle had argued that the board's original decision depended too heavily on research conducted by the Pigeon Lake Watershed Association without confirming those conclusions for itself. As well, he maintained most of the association's members have no legal standing before the board.
Opponents feared the impact of more cattle manure on the lake, which is fed only by runoff and struggles with summertime algae blooms despite improvements to area sewage treatment and fertilizer management.
Pigeon Lake has about 5,800 seasonal and permanent residents and attracts about 100,000 visitors a year.
Although Thalen can appeal to the courts, grounds for an appeal are restricted to errors in law or jurisdiction and may not address arguments for or against the feedlot.
The board is required by law to decide within 10 business days if it will review a ruling. Because of that tight timeline, reasons for its decision on the review are not released immediately.
"The board will issue the full decision report with its reasons within the next two weeks," said board spokeswoman Janet Harvey.
When the feedlot was first proposed, the board — which typically receives only a few letters of concern about proposed projects — received hundreds of objections from individuals, summer villages, Indigenous communities and other organizations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE @ 2 P.M. CST | Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
Which sponsors have pulled support for Hockey Canada?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
NDP pushing feds to tackle rising grocery costs, 'greedflation'
The NDP are calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle 'greedflation' and get to the bottom of the rising cost of groceries.
$1B class action suit related to child welfare system filed against Manitoba government, Attorney General of Canada
A $1 billion class action lawsuit has been filed in the Court of King’s Bench against the Government of Manitoba and the Attorney General of Canada related to the child welfare system in Manitoba.
Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36
A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama 'coming at a cost' to the Royal Family: expert
In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.
Canadian officials warn: Turkeys at U.S. border might be turned back
Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is reminding cross-border shoppers that raw poultry or poultry by-products can’t be brought into the country from the U.S. due to ongoing avian flu outbreaks.
Calgary
-
Results for United Conservative Party leadership vote have been delayed
Despite vowing to declare a new leader by 7 p.m. Thursday, the UCP now says results will be delayed.
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
'Please slow down': High-speed motorcycle crashes drastically increasing as police aim to increase safety measures
Yano Amorin Jr. is being remembered by his loving family members and friends as a man with a passion for motorcycles, a loving husband who put family above all else and someone who would always strive to achieve his goals.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE @ 2 P.M. CST
LIVE @ 2 P.M. CST | Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
'Starting to heal': Victim of Saskatchewan mass stabbing wakes in hospital a widow
Joyce and Earl Burns were childhood sweethearts.
-
'It’s hard to remember her': Mother of girl killed in impaired driving incident asks drivers to be safe
The mother of a 9-year-old Saskatoon girl who was struck and killed by an alleged impaired driver said she’s been struggling since the loss of her daughter.
Regina
-
LIVE @ 2 P.M. CST
LIVE @ 2 P.M. CST | Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
Report details events leading up to Estevan police constable's death, chief's resignation
An inquiry into workplace concerns at the Estevan Police Service (EPS) following the death of a constable and subsequent resignation of the police chief has concluded.
-
Here's what's causing unplanned power outages in Regina
Regina and its immediate surrounding area has experienced more than 150 unplanned outages so far in 2022. The reasons for unplanned outages in the Queen City are a complicated issue, according to SaskPower.
Atlantic
-
Close to 13,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power 13 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island almost two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in active hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly update Thursday and a decrease in active hospitalizations.
-
Climate Changed: Fiona demonstrated wild hurricane future, and need to adapt
Across the East Coast, emotions about the way climate change is altering life can be heard, as residents rebuild their homes after Fiona and cope with weeks without power, and political leaders are asked how they'll prepare the coastlines and power grids to meet the next gale.
Toronto
-
Ontario licence plate sticker refund program leaves some car owners with eye-popping rebates
A single person received more than $38,000 from Ontario’s licence plate sticker refund program, while some $32 million ended up with people who appeared to own more than five cars, according to data obtained by CTV News Investigates.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
-
Ontarians 'overwhelmingly' believe Ford government poorly handling top issues, survey suggests
A new survey suggests that Ontarians "overwhelmingly" believe the Doug Ford government is poorly handling top issues such as housing, healthcare and senior care.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
Improper training, inadequate boat led to drowning death of Montreal firefighter during rescue: report
Improper training and an inadequate boat led to the drowning death of a Montreal firefighter during a rescue operation last year in the St. Lawrence River, Quebec's workplace safety board said.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
Ottawa
-
Tight race between McKenney and Sutcliffe for Ottawa mayor, 35 per cent undecided: Nanos poll
A Nanos Research survey for CTV News Ottawa shows 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Catherine McKenney for mayor of Ottawa, compared to 24 per cent for Mark Sutcliffe.
-
Two dead in Orleans shooting Wednesday night
Ottawa police say two men are dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a plaza in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road Wednesday night.
-
Ottawa Public Health suggests gathering outdoors for Thanksgiving, as COVID levels remain high in Ottawa
Ottawa residents are being asked to consider gathering outdoors or open windows while gathering indoors for Thanksgiving this weekend, as COVID-19 levels remain high in the community.
Kitchener
-
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Police release photo in U of G Arboretum stabbing investigation
Guelph police have released a photo of a man they say “may have information” about an assault that occurred earlier this week in the University of Guelph Arboretum.
-
Downtown Kitchener transformed into bustling Bavarian village
After years of pandemic restrictions, Willkommen Platz returns to downtown Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest suspect in gun incident; suspected shooter still on the lam
Greater Sudbury Police have arrested one person wanted in connection with a shooting Sept. 28 on Grandview Boulevard. However, the suspected shooter has not been located.
-
Mining company says Timmins could supplant Sudbury as global nickel capital
Deposits being explored in the Timmins area could become major source of high-quality nickel for the electric car battery market.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Winnipeg
-
$1B class action suit related to child welfare system filed against Manitoba government, Attorney General of Canada
A $1 billion class action lawsuit has been filed in the Court of King’s Bench against the Government of Manitoba and the Attorney General of Canada related to the child welfare system in Manitoba.
-
Hockey Manitoba supports calls for leadership change at Hockey Canada
Hockey Manitoba is joining the chorus of voices calling for change to the leadership at Hockey Canada.
-
City of Winnipeg workers could be on strike next week
The union that represents thousands of City of Winnipeg workers have set a strike deadline for next week.
Vancouver
-
Breaking
Breaking | B.C. permanently capping fees charged by food delivery companies
B.C.’s temporary cap on fees that food-delivery companies can charge restaurants will now be permanent, as the province looks to support restaurant and bar owners facing challenges brought on by the pandemic and inflation.
-
'Be vigilant': Police warn owners after dog dies from poisoning at North Vancouver dog park
A dog has died and another has become ill after ingesting a poisonous substance at a popular dog park in North Vancouver earlier this week.
-
Were you affected by floods or fires last year? B.C.'s ombudsperson would like to hear from you
British Columbia's ombudsperson is investigating how provincial government programs supported residents forced from their homes and communities during wildfires and floods last year.
Vancouver Island
-
Investigation finds boat wake contributed to floatplane crash in Tofino, B.C.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has completed its investigation into a floatplane crash that seriously injured one passenger in Tofino, B.C., last year. The crash occurred on July 26, 2021, when an Atleo River Air Services Ltd. seaplane was taking off from Tofino to its destination of Hot Springs Cove, B.C.
-
BC Liberals call for salary freeze for MLAs ahead of possible 10 per cent increase
The Opposition BC Liberals are calling for an all-party pay freeze as a show of solidarity with people struggling to make ends meet during inflationary times. Liberal house leader Todd Stone says members of the legislature could be in line for a salary increase in April of 10 per cent or more, amounting to raises of at least $10,000.
-
Saanich police take over search for 'high-risk' missing man
The Saanich Police Department is now leading the search for a high-risk missing man after Victoria police announced their investigation last week. Police are searching for 59-year-old Victoria man Timothy Mackness who was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing on Sept. 26.