Reloadable electronic pre-paid cards to launch at Edmonton transit stations next week

Arc fare payment system at an Edmonton LRT station on Nov. 15, 2022 (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) Arc fare payment system at an Edmonton LRT station on Nov. 15, 2022 (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

  • LIVE @ 10 A.M.

    LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Quebec to give update on respiratory infections, ER crisis

    Public health officials in Quebec will brief the media Wednesday on what's being called the "triple threat" crippling hospitals: the combination of flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children.

    Quebec's Public Health Luc Boileau, left, and Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speak to the media at the COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places

    In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island