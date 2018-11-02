RCMP confirmed the remains found at the site of a plane wreckage east of Revelstoke in September are of the Alberta couple reported missing on November 25, 2017.

B.C. Ambulance Service spotted the wreckage in Glacier National Park, approximately 60 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

Dominic Neron, 31, and Ashley Bourgeault, 28, were flying from Penticton to Edmonton on November 25.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed their identity through DNA testing.