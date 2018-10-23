Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Remains of missing senior found
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 5:27PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 24, 2018 7:35AM MDT
Hours after police asked for the public's help to find a missing senior, a spokesperson said her remains had been found.
Police said the 76-year-old was last seen Monday, Oct. 22, and her remains were found Tuesday - according to a statement released to media Tuesday night.
No additional details on the woman's death will be released, as this matter has been deemed noncriminal.