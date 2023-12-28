Remains of unidentified woman found in northeast Edmonton: police

Police are trying to identify the remains of a woman found in northeast Edmonton.

According to a Thursday news release, the remains were found northeast of the Evergreen Trailer Park and south of Manning drive, but the Edmonton Police Service is withholding the exact location and date of the discovery for investigative purposes.

A photo of the shirt and a piece of jewelry worn by the woman has been released in hopes of generating tips about her identity.

"The remains are believed to be those of an unreported missing adult female, and officers are currently working with a forensic anthropologist and the Edmonton Medical Examiner’s Office to identify her and determine cause and manner of death," police said in the release, adding investigators have excluded any missing women reported to police to date.

Investigators are asking anyone with an unreported missing family member, friend, or acquaintance who may have been wearing the clothing to come forward.

"We have already spoken to community members regarding suspicious activity in the area," Acting Staff Sgt. Jared Buhler of the EPS Homicide Section said in the release. "That being said, we are hopeful this news release will assist us in reaching additional residents, landowners or others who may travel in this area and noticed something suspicious or unusual."

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.