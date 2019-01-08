Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Remand prisoner in serious, stable condition after assault
One man was taken in critical condition to hospital from the Edmonton Remand Centre on Monday after being attacked by another prisoner.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 11:48AM MST
One man who was taken in critical condition to hospital from the Edmonton Remand Centre on Monday is now in stable condition.
Edmonton Police Service said it received a call from the remand centre at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, regarding the assault of one prisoner by another.
Alberta Health Services said paramedics transported one adult male to hospital.
The man’s condition is now considered serious, but stable.