

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





One man who was taken in critical condition to hospital from the Edmonton Remand Centre on Monday is now in stable condition.

Edmonton Police Service said it received a call from the remand centre at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, regarding the assault of one prisoner by another.

Alberta Health Services said paramedics transported one adult male to hospital.

The man’s condition is now considered serious, but stable.