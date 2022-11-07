'Remember history': No Stone Left Alone honours fallen veterans

Edmonton students laid poppies on headstones at the Beechmount Cemetery Monday to ensure no veteran was forgotten.

Twelve years ago, the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation began as a small gathering to educate students and connect them with participating in acts of remembrance.

Maureen Bianchini-Purvis founded it after her own family would visit her mother's grave, a veteran of World War II, every year before Remembrance Day to place a poppy.

Her children would always ask her why only their grandmother got a poppy. From that inspiration, the annual tradition has grown into a national effort, something Bianchini-Purvis never thought would happen.

"It's that beautiful you tell a friend, they'll tell a friend. It's just that roll," she told reporters. "It's been happening and it's continuing to happen.

"We've had more inquiries this year than we've ever had," Bianchini-Purvis added.

Over the years, Bianchini-Purvis said many family members of veterans expressed how much they appreciated knowing that their loved one would forever be remembered.

"It's a simple ceremony, but it's so powerful," she said. "That's a wonderful thing because we are trying to remember them all."

Matthew Lien, a Royal Canadian Air Cadet sergeant, appreciated that the ceremony helped students come out of the classroom to participate in remembering the contributions of veterans.

"It's cold, but they fought in wars," Lien said.

Robert Torrie, the ceremony's Sergeant at Arms, was one of many veterans in attendance. He served on peacekeeping missions in Egypt and Yugoslavia.

"I think it's a great idea," Torrie told CTV News Edmonton. "We have to teach history and we need more Canadian history along with our military history in Canada. There's not enough being taught in schools."

"We need to remember history," Torrie said. "(That way) it is not repeated."