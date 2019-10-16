EDMONTON -- A time capsule was opened in Stony Plain on Tuesday, the contents showing a slice of life in 1994.

The time capsule was buried in 1994, replacing one that was buried in 1955.

The original time capsule was forgotten about until 1994, when a cenotaph was being built in the town, said Stony Plain’s Tourism Development Officer Chantelle Laberge.

“The person that built the cenotaph approached the town and said, ‘I believe that there’s a time capsule in the cenotaph, and I don’t think anyone’s ever opened it, so maybe we should do that,'" said Laberge.

The town opened it and replaced it with an updated time capsule that was opened on Tuesday.

Stony Plain’s mayor removed the capsule from the cenotaph and the Pioneer Museum unpacked the time capsule Tuesday evening.

Some of the items included a letter from Town Council, drawings from the Grade 2 class at Central School, and a map of Stony Plain township.

The town has made a new time capsule that will be opened in 2044.

“We accepted some items from the public, and the town placed some items in there as well,” said Laberge.

Some of the items include a newspaper, items from the Sharks swim club, and a poem from the town’s poet laureate, Lisa Mulrooney.

“I think it’s just about community pride, and remembering our heritage, and trying to leave something for our future community,” said Laberge. “I think it’s important just to leave something for our ancestors.”

The items from the 1994 capsule will be on display at the Pioneer Museum in Stony Plain.