On Sunday, November 11, 2018, there will be a variety of ways for Edmontonians to remember the sacrifices of those who have served Canada.

A note about transit on Remembrance Day: ETS service will operate on a regular Sunday schedule, with buses and LRT stopping (if safe to do so) for a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

Plus, free transit is available to veterans and active Canadian Forces members who are either dressed in military uniform or legion dress, show a Canadian Forces identification card, show a National Defence record of service card or show a Veteran’s card.

Here is a list of public Remembrance Day events in and around Edmonton:

Remembrance Day service at Edmonton’s City Hall

Mayor Don Iveson will attend the service at City Hall. The service will be led by the Commanding Officer for the Loyal Edmonton Regiment.

Time: 10:15 – 11:30 a.m. – seating begins at 9:45 a.m. and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis

Where: City Hall

Note: Parking is free at City Hall, Century Place and Stanley Milner Library parkades on Remembrance Day.

Armistice 100 Tribute at the Alberta Legislature

A variety of tributes and ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice to end the First World War. Activities include a Piling of the Drums tribute ceremony and honour guard, and a variety of exhibits.

Time: 11 a.m. – 21 gun salute

1-2 p.m. – Armistice 100 Tribute Ceremony

12:30-4 p.m. – events and exhibits

Location: Capital Plaza, Alberta Legislature Grounds

Remembrance Day service at the Butterdome

The largest indoor Remembrance Day event at the Butterdome, with Alberta’s Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell in attendance.

Time: 10 a.m. (guests asked to be seated by 10 a.m.)

Location: Butterdome, University of Alberta (11440 87 Avenue)

Ceremony at Beverly Cenotaph

The event begins with a church service at the Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, before attendees march to the Beverly Memorial Cenotaph for a ceremony.

Time: 9:30 a.m. – service at church (11907 47 Street)

10:50 a.m. – ceremony at Beverly Cenotaph Park (4001 118 Avenue)

West Edmonton Mall Remembrance Day service

The Jasper Place Legion hosts its annual Remembrance Day service at the West Edmonton Mall Mayfield Toyota Ice Palace.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace

Light Horse Park prayer service

The South Alberta Light Horse Regiment hosts a Remembrance Day prayer service at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, followed by a procession to Light Horse Park for presentations and a moment of silence.

Time: 9:45 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Location: Holy Trinity Anglican Church (10037 84 Avenue) and Light Horse Park (84 Avenue and 105 Street)

Remembrance Day at the Calder Cenotaph

The Northwest Seniors Home hosts a church service, followed by a parade to the cenotaph for a Remembrance Day ceremony.

Time: 10 – 11 a.m.

Location: Northwest Seniors Centre (12963 120 Street)

1st Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry

The 1st Battalion PPCLI leads a parade at Patricia Park in Griesbach.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Patricia Park (Griesbach Parade & Gault Boulevard)