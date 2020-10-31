EDMONTON -- Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is reminding Edmontonians to check their smoke detectors on Saturday night when they set their clocks back.

It’s a reminder they issue every year at this time, but one fire marshal says it is especially important this year with so many people staying home due to COVID-19.

“With people spending more time at home we are seeing increases in our two highest risk fires, and they’re even going even higher. So that’s cooking fires, and improperly discarded smoking material. Those are always our two highest, but the numbers have elevated this year,” said Gary Mayorchuk of EFRS.

Officials say best practice is to test your smoke alarm twice a year, when the clock goes back and then again when it goes forward, and to change the battery in the fall, regardless of whether it passes the test.