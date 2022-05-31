Remnants of drug lab dumped at old municipal airport: EPS

Police are investigating after the remnants of a large-scale drug lab were disposed of at the former municipal airport lands.

On May 24, police responded after a person walking a dog spotted multiple containers of chemicals and equipment.

Investigators confirmed when they arrived on scene that it was the disposal site of dangerous chemicals from a fentanyl lab.

About 300 litres of various chemicals and 63 kilograms of white powders were found on scene. Police also found scales, gloves, face masks, mixing equipment, flavourings and fentanyl.

Officials called in an environmental consulting company to clean up the site for public safety reasons.

Police say they have no suspects at this time. Anyone with information about the drug lab or those responsible for disposing of it at the airport to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.