Removal of Treaty 6 flag in Barrhead a 'step backwards' for reconciliation: Grand Chief

Treaty No. 6 First Nations Grand Chief Cody Thomas says the removal of the Treaty 6 flag in municipalities is a “mistake” and a “step backwards” for reconciliation.

On Tuesday, more than 1,100 people living in the town of Barrhead voted for a bylaw to ban all decorative flags and cross walks from public property.

The town said council would pass the bylaw and begin removing existing crosswalks or flags that violate it, including a Pride crosswalk, a disability pride crosswalk, a Royal Canadian Legion flag and a Treaty 6 flag.

The group Barrhead Neutrality organized the petition in June after seeing a similar bylaw in the town of Westlock.

Earlier this year, Westlock implemented a bylaw to prohibit rainbow crosswalks and restricting the town to only fly government flags.

Thomas says “neutrality” bans “aren’t really neutral and have a negative impact on progress and public awareness.”

Treaty 6 was signed on Aug. 23, 1876 in Fort Carlton, in Saskatchewan. It’s an agreement signed between the Crown and First Nations across western Canada.

The treaty covers the area from western Alberta through Saskatchewan and into Manitoba and includes 50 First Nations.

The Treaty 6 flag shows an Indigenous person shaking hands with a non-Indigenous person in a silver coin in front of the British flag. Johnson says the symbolism means commitment.

University of Alberta sociology associate professor Paulina Johnson says visual representation of the flag is important since people often overlook what it means.

“We descend from the individuals that negotiated (the) Treaty, understanding of what it meant to share this land and live together,” Johnson said.

She says removing the visual of the flag means losing the part of what it means to be on Treaty 6 land and stay connected to it.

Johnson says while she understands the issues behind what flags should or shouldn't be flown, especially when it comes to individual rights, removing the flag is removing history.

“Treaty precedes Canada, Treaty precedes the province and even Barrhead. I think there needs to be an acknowledgement and also importantly, a history lesson that goes hand in hand with what happens when you remove those flags.”

A representative from the town says since the campaign was initiated by Barrhead Neutrality and not by town council, “we are not in a position to comment on the campaign’s intent or its potential impact on reconciliation and the Treaty 6 Indigenous communities.”

The petition called for crosswalks to remain “neutral” and town-owned flag poles to display only town, provincial and national flags.

Adding, there are only two options within the Municipal Government Act (MGA): to either pass the bylaw or refer the matter to a public vote through a plebiscite.

“Council chose the latter, allowing all eligible voices to be heard on this matter. There is no option under the MGA for Council to oppose or provide input regarding the subsequent bylaw.”

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Edmonton’s Steven Dyer