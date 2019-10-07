

EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is set to unveil the renovated fountain outside of City Hall on Monday afternoon after six months of construction.

City staff will lead a tour of the updated installation at 2 p.m. today.

The fountain was initially planned to reopen during the summer, but the city says wet weather put the project behind schedule.

Construction on the 25-year-old fountain began in April 2019 and is estimated to cost just over $17 million.

The updated pool will be shallower than before and will also double as an ice rink during the winter months.