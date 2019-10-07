Renovated City Hall fountain to be unveiled after six months of construction
The plaza outside of Edmonton City Hall has been under renovation since April of 2019.
CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 11:58AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, October 7, 2019 12:28PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is set to unveil the renovated fountain outside of City Hall on Monday afternoon after six months of construction.
City staff will lead a tour of the updated installation at 2 p.m. today.
The fountain was initially planned to reopen during the summer, but the city says wet weather put the project behind schedule.
Construction on the 25-year-old fountain began in April 2019 and is estimated to cost just over $17 million.
The updated pool will be shallower than before and will also double as an ice rink during the winter months.