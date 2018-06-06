Renovations on a historical downtown building have been suspended since authorities were alerted to some public safety concerns.

On Tuesday, pedestrians dodged shards of glass falling from the two-storey building as a worker hammered away at the window panes above.

“I’m really grateful to the pedestrians who called this incident in,” Labour Minister Christina Gray said.

She said occupational health and safety officers visited the building on 100 Street north of Jasper Avenue, and ordered the employer to conduct a hazard assessment and prove the site is safe before work can continue. At this point, the employer is not facing any fines.

“What we tend to see working with employers is when they receive an order, they treat that seriously because we’re dealing with the health and safety of citizens and of workers. We’re usually able to solve that with employers,” she said.

The city said it had not issued any building or development permits, adding enforcement action will be taken if construction work continues without the proper permits.

One pedestrian alerted nearby peace officers on Tuesday of the potentially dangerous work site. Our CTV camera captured the officers walking away.

In an email statement, the city said, “When they arrived, the worker was actively cleaning up the area. Since an official complaint and witness statements were not received, additional enforcement actions were not required.”

The building’s owner has not responded to our request for comment.

With files from Dan Grummett