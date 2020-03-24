EDMONTON -- Edmonton renters dealing with financial troubles stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are calling on the province to ban evictions before they lose their homes.

Hannah Stone has lived in a northeast Edmonton rental house for the past four years along with her husband and seven-year-old son. She works at a retail outlet in West Edmonton Mall but says her store has closed during the pandemic, leaving her and her family in a bad spot when rent is due April 1.

"We’re just looking for some time until things get back to normal and we can go back to work," she said.

Stone says she informed her family's landlord of the situation but was only given a week's grace period that comes after a March 1 notice that rent was to go up by $400 a month starting on June 1.

"Rent is not only becoming due, it's going up," she said. "We told him our concerns with the rent increase and he simply said 'if you're unhappy you should find a new place to live.'"

Stone says she may have to leave her home to look for a new place to live, despite public health advice.

"I feel that we can't be in self-isolation for long because we now have to look for a new place to live that we can afford."

ONTARIO EVICTION FREEZE

Last week, the province of Ontario announced a freeze on evictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying no new eviction orders will be issued and postponing any scheduled orders.

It's a policy Leader of the Opposition Rachel Notley and tenant-advocacy groups would like to see Alberta adopt.

"This isn’t about who is a bad landlord or who is a bad tenant. This is about making sure not a single person is asked to vacate their home while being asked to stay home and self-isolate," said Notley.

"Kicking people out in the cold during a global health pandemic is unconscionable, and it's against the advice to stay home we are getting from our chief medical officer of health."

Kenney has resisted calls for a blanket ban on evictions saying landlords need the ability to deal with bad tenants.

"Landlords must be able to deal with truely problematic tenants," Kenney said last week. "There's a lot of small mom-and-pop landlords out there who will be stressed paying their own mortgages."

Kenney is calling on landlords to have flexibility with tenants amid the current financial realities.

"It would make absolutely no sense for a landlord to threaten to evict somebody with no money to pay rent in the weeks to come, because who is going to take that space?"

The premier also noted forthcoming emergency payments from both the provincial and federal governments to help tenants make rent.